App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Second-rung IT companies to face challenges: Saurabh Mukherjea

Mukherjea also said he feels ITC will make money from current levels.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

If you are looking to buy Indian IT stocks then the main trigger will be the currency weakness, said Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

"The weakness in export performance does point to the rupee being significantly overvalued," Mukherjea told CNBC-TV18.

Talking about IT stocks, he said: "Buy champion companies and sit back and let them compound and with our TCS holding; both for our clients’ portfolio and in my own portfolio, my view is a stock like TCS, I will prefer to ride through it."

Close

"Second-rung IT companies face competitive pressures that will force many of them to gradually consolidate," Mukherjea said.

related news

On the consumption front, Mukherjea said, “With inflation muted, with RBI being willing to keep monetary policy easy there is a good chance that not only will we see 25 bps rate cut in August, we might even see 50 bps rate cut with oil behaving itself.”

"Liquidity outlook is good for our country, the currency is behaving itself for now and given that backdrop, well-run private sector banks, well-run NBFCs will consolidate market share. So 2 or 3 well-run banks, couple of well-run NBFCs, if you look at the outlook for them over the next 2-3 years, its immensely positive, they will consolidate the lending economy," he added.

With regards to the FMCG space, he said: "A stock like ITC, we have held it in clients’ portfolios for a long time and I hold it. I think it’s a straight forward opportunity for long-term investors to buy, sit back and make money."

Mukherjea said he believes ITC will make money from current levels.

"Nestle, Pidilite, Asian Paints and Marico – these are all holdings in our portfolios and we continue to believe that this sector will make steady money for us," Mukherjea added.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #Economy #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.