MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SEC to tighten disclosure norms for Chinese companies seeking US listing

The development comes in the aftermath of the regulatory crackdown by the Chinese administration on tech companies over overseas share issuance

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is planning to amp up disclosure requirements for Chinese companies seeking to list on the US stock exchanges.

The development comes in the aftermath of the regulatory crackdown by the Chinese administration on tech companies over overseas share issuance.

"In light of the recent developments in China and the overall risks with the China-based (variable interest entities) structure, I have asked staff to seek certain disclosures from offshore issuers associated with China-based operating companies before their registration statements will be declared effective,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in a statement.

A variable interest entity refers to a legal business structure in which an investor has a controlling interest despite not having a majority of voting rights. The structure allows companies to raise funds in foreign markets by establishing offshore shell companies in those countries.

In the past, this has helped many companies—from Alibaba to JD.com—to go public in the US, bypassing Beijing as the country doesn’t allow direct foreign ownership in most cases.

Close

Related stories

Gensler said he was worried that "average investors may not realise that they hold stock in a shell company rather than a China-based operating company".

The SEC will now ask such Chinese companies to distinguish the shell company’s management services from the operating company while stating any risk from future actions from the Chinese government.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #China #markets #US
first published: Aug 2, 2021 09:35 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.