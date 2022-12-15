SEC charges 8 social media influencers in $100 million stock manipulation scheme

These seven of the eight accused promoted themselves as successful traders and cultivated large followings on Twitter and trade chat rooms on Discord, encouraged followers to buy stocks they held and then sold those shares once the price rose (Representative Image)

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 14 charged eight social media influencers in a $100 million securities fraud scheme. The individuals used their large following of novice investors on sites such as Twitter and Discord to manipulate exchange-traded stocks at least since January 2020, the SEC said in its statement.

The defendants named in the complaint are: Perry Matlock (@PJ_Matlock), Edward Constantin (@MrZackMorris) and John Rybarczyk (@Ultra_Calls) from Texas; Thomas Cooperman (@ohheytommy) and Gary Deel (@notoriousalerts) from California; Mitchell Hennessey (@Hugh_Henne) from New Jersey; and Stefan Hrvatin (@LadeBackk) from Florida.

These seven of the eight accused promoted themselves as successful traders and cultivated large followings on Twitter and trade chat rooms on Discord, encouraged followers to buy stocks they held and then sold those shares once the price rose.

The eight defendant — Daniel Knight (@DipDeity) of Texas, has been accused of aiding and abetting the alleged scheme by, among other things, co-hosting a podcast in which he promoted many of the other individuals as expert traders and provided them with a forum for their manipulative statements. Knight also traded in concert with the other defendants and regularly generated profits from the manipulation.

The SEC’s complaint has been filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas. It is seeking permanent injunctions, disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and civil penalties against each defendant, as well as a penny stock bar against Hrvatin.

Joseph Sansone, Chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Market Abuse Unit, said the defendants took advantage of their followers (novice investors) “by repeatedly feeding them a steady diet of misinformation, which resulted in fraudulent profits of approximately $100 million.”

“These seven defendants allegedly purchased certain stocks and then encouraged their substantial social media following to buy those selected stocks by posting price targets or indicating they were buying, holding, or adding to their stock positions,” as per the SEC complaint. It also noted that these influencers never disclosed their intent to dump the stocks once trade volumes pushed up prices.

"Today’s action exposes the true motivation of these alleged fraudsters and serves as another warning that investors should be wary of unsolicited advice they encounter online,” Sansone added.

Criminal charges against all eight individuals also were filed in a parallel action brought by the Department of Justice’s Fraud Section and the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.