SEBI's thumbs-up to much awaited corporate governance regime is a sign of more to come

Kalpana Unadkat and Pranay Bagdi

Last week, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved long awaited reforms to the corporate governance regime in India. Reportedly, 65 of the 80 recommendations made by the Kotak Committee have been accepted, either fully or partially. Soon, we will see these changes in the form of amendments to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR).

"YES" to bold reforms

From April 1, 2020, the top 500 listed companies are required to have separate individuals holding the post of chairperson and MD/CEO. Despite being seen as over regulation by many, SEBI decided to make this mandatory.

The separation of roles is a 'show stopper'; several large promoter-driven corporate houses in India will have to rejig their boards. This should bring in the desired checks and balances in board room discussions and strengthen governance within Indian corporate structures, in line with global practices.

Apart from increasing the minimum board strength to 6 directors for certain companies, SEBI has also mandated the appointment of at least one woman independent director (ID). The intent of having a woman director, which was made mandatory in 2013, was to bring in gender diversity.

While there are companies that have appointed women IDs, several others merely 'checked the box' by getting their relatives on board. It may well be that SEBI gave companies the opportunity to promote gender diversity with a light-touch regulation initially, but when this did not achieve the purpose, SEBI and the Kotak Committee had to insist on women independent directors.

To bring in greater accountability on the board of directors, companies are required to disclose a list of expected expertise and skills of the board. The skills of current board members also need to be disclosed. This should act as a deterrent to companies appointing "yes men" of dubious expertise on boards.

Focus on disclosure and transparency

SEBI has opted for greater scrutiny of related party transactions (RPTs). For example, the threshold for triggering majority of minority shareholders' approval for brand or trademark-related payments has been reduced from 5 percent to 2 percent of annual consolidated turnover.

Interestingly, this appears to be limited only to brand-related payments to related parties. Half-yearly disclosure of RPTs on a consolidated basis has also been mandated. This approach would be welcomed by shareholder activist groups who have been demanding for stricter governance norms for related party transactions.

Additionally, disclosures of financial matters have been mandated, including those of consolidated quarterly financial statements and details of utilisation of capital raised through preferential issues and qualified institutional placements.

Further, SEBI has accepted a host of procedural recommendations, albeit with certain applicability modifications such as mandatory one-way live webcast of AGM proceedings, a reduction of the time between two AGMs (from 6 months to 5 months), a reduction in number of directors, etc.

Few key ones left out?

Although several of the Committee's recommendations have been accepted, some key ones have been left out. The SEBI press release merely mentions that the regulator referred certain recommendations (such as internal financial controls, roles of ICAI, adoption of IND-AS, etc.) to the concerned governmental authorities/professional bodies for their views.

However, based on Tyagi’s statements, it appears that we should wait for next round of committee recommendations (hopefully, again to be headed by Uday Kotak).

Several global MNCs were looking forward to SEBI’s views on information sharing with majority shareholders and promoters. The Kotak committee, recognising the ground realities in India, had proposed to legitimise information sharing with major shareholders and promoters within a defined framework (such as execution of confidentiality or non-disclosure agreement). It appears that this has not been accepted by SEBI.

On one hand, when the committee had emphasized the adoption of a matrix structure with the board of directors at the top, legitimizing sharing of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) with any entity outside the board would undermine the matrix structure of governance.

Moreover, if UPSI is shared to the promoter and significant shareholder, they are likely to be in possession of UPSI and consequently, not allowed to deal in the securities of the listed entity. Practically, no entity would then opt to use this regime.

Reportedly, SEBI has given minimum remuneration to IDs a miss. The Kotak committee had recommended a minimum annual compensation and sitting fees for board meetings for IDs. Arguably, with the increased obligations recommended for IDs, such compensation is necessary to compensate individuals for being IDs.

Who is on the hook for non-compliance?

Interestingly, during its meeting last week, SEBI also decided to revise the existing enforcement framework for non-compliance of the LODR. The revised framework entitles stock exchanges to freeze shareholding of the promoter and promoter group in non-compliant entities. Persistent non-compliance may also lead to suspension of trading.

With their shareholding interests on the line, this will help ensure that promoters take a direct interest in adoption of good governance practices.

What’s next?

Corporate India, no doubt, must prepare itself to accept a revamped corporate governance code. Although the SEBI press release gives a sense of its approach to the Kotak Committee recommendations, it is only an indicative list of what has been accepted. The fine print of the regulations is awaited for a complete understanding of the revamped regime.

SEBI’s decisions manifest its willingness to undertake strong and bold measures to improve the corporate governance landscape in India, which is need of the day. To achieve desired results, SEBI must back this up with more stringent enforcement of the regulations on errant listed entities to have a real effect on corporate governance in India.

Unadkat is Partner and Bagdi is Senior Associate at Khaitan & Co

(All views expressed are personal)