Sebi's regulatory shift? Industry body to craft norms for portfolio managers’ audit

In what seems like the first attempt at the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) new regulatory architecture, a circular addressed to portfolio managers said that the terms of reference (ToR) for a mandatory audit will be decided by the industry body in consultation with Sebi.

In a press meeting held on July 24, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said that the regulator’s circulars say ‘what’ is to be done but not ‘how’ it is to be done. Now, the regulator will try a method of asking the industry to decide the standards on the ‘how’, or the standards for the implementation of the regulations.

On August 2, a circular on the implementation of the audit of firm-level performance data of portfolio managers said, “In order to have uniformity, it has been decided that APMI (Association of Portfolio Managers in India), in consultation with SEBI, shall specify standardised Terms of Reference (‘ToR’) for aforesaid audit of firm-level performance data.”

It added that the standard specified by APMI shall be applicable with effect from October 1, 2023, and shall be mandatorily followed by all Portfolio Managers for the purpose of annual audit of firm-level performance data.

On the regulatory shift, Buch said that Sebi gets a lot of valuable inputs from its advisory committees when balancing the need to ensure ease-of-doing business and the integrity of the market. Then these inputs are shared with the public for comments, and after they come in, a new regulation is drafted or an existing regulation is modified.

But, when implementing them, market participants wonder how it is to be done and whether what they are doing is adequate or will be seen as a violation.

Buch added that, on deeper reflection, Sebi decided that the standard setting (for implementation of regulations) is best done by the industry bodies themselves.

The current circular on the audit’s ToR added that it should include “requirement for Portfolio Managers to consider clients’ portfolios under all services for the purpose of audit of firm-level performance data. Performance of advisory clients may be excluded only if performance of such clients, either individually or cumulatively, is not reported or published in any marketing material or website.”