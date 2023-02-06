 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SEBI's new circular adds heavier responsibilities and obligations load for QSBs

Kaushal Shroff
Feb 06, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST

The circular prescribes a modality for calculating scores of stock brokers based on various parameters, and any stock broker with a score equal to or greater than five will be identified as a Qualified Stock Broker.

QSBs, besides being under the monitoring and supervision of SEBI, will also answer to stock exchanges.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 6 released a circular detailing enhanced responsibilities and obligations that will now be incumbent on select stock brokers, who will be identified as Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs).

A set of criteria has been defined by the market regulator which will determine if a stock broker will be deemed to be QSB or not. These parameters include the total number of active clients of the stockbroker, the available total assets of clients with the stockbroker, the trading volumes of the stockbroker (excluding the proprietary trading volume of the stockbroker) and the end-of-day margin obligations of all clients of a stockbroker (excluding the proprietary margin obligation of the stockbroker in all segments)

The circular prescribes a modality for calculating scores of stock brokers based on the said parameters, and any stock broker with a score equal to or greater than 5 will be identified as a QSB.

Reportedly, 16 stock brokers fall under the criteria of being QSBs.