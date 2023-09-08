SEBI's job is to remove ignorance from the market, not stupidity: Sandeep Parekh

SEBI

Market regulator Sebi’s job is to remove ignorance from the market and not stupidity, said Sandeep Parekh, founder of Finsec Law Advisors. Parekh was talking with Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha and Abid Hassan, Co-founder of Sensibull in a Zerodha podcast.

Parekh and Kamath were discussing about Sebi's consultation paper on restricting regulated entities' association with unregistered finfluencers.

“Sebi sees this role as somebody who removes ignorance from the market and not stupidity. This distinction is important because beyond a point, if somebody wants to throw their money into the ocean, Sebi is not going to stop them," said Parekh.

Parekh added that Sebi is not going to care beyond a point if people are taking absurd investment advices from shady sources. “If people are taking absurd advice from unregistered people when they know they should be working with registered people, beyond a point Sebi is not going to care,” he added.

He stressed the importance of retail investors taking ownership if they are associating with unregistered entities.

Parekh said that the consultation paper is a result of the criticism Sebi received in the past that they haven’t kept the influencers under check. “Sebi is supposed to make sure that there are no people who try to sell all kinds of inappropriate products."

He added that the influencers are not disclosing the fact that they are getting commissions and while they claim they are educating people, they are misleading people into wrong investments.

Even though Sebi can’t go after every influencer, they are enforcing regulation on entities, Parekh added. “Regarding enforcement, we can see every week in Sebi website that they are passing orders against person for violating either investment advisor regulation providing investment advice without being registered or research analyst regulation” he said.