SEBI's focus on front-running investigations yields better completion rates in FY23

SEBI

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has shown an increased focus on front-running investigations and has achieved higher completion rates in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), according to its latest annual report.

The count of front-running cases taken up by SEBI rose from seven to 24, and the number of completed cases advanced from eight to 14.

Concurrently, the total number of concluded FUTP (Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) investigations decreased from 82 to 67 between FY22 and FY23, while the number of fresh cases initiated for investigation escalated from 38 to 54 within the same timeframe.

In a recent instance involving a font-running case associated with Axis Mutual Fund, SEBI had taken action by prohibiting Viresh Joshi, the former chief dealer of Axis MF, along with 19 other individuals, in connection with the case .

In a broader context, SEBI engaged in a greater number of investigations overall, handling 144 new cases in FY23 (encompassing FUTP and other violations), a significant rise from the 59 cases in FY22. Nonetheless, the number of investigations concluded decreased to 152 in FY23 from the previous year's count of 169.

The annual report highlighted the presence of systems designed to detect such violations, which significantly contributed to enforcement efforts. The report highlighted SEBI's role in uncovering evidence of fraudulent activities based on alerts generated by its in-house surveillance system, investor complaints, inputs from stock exchange examination reports, and more. These activities are actionable under the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations, 2003. The framework of these regulations is periodically amended, with the most recent amendment occurring on January 25, 2022.

Meanwhile, the completion of adjudication proceedings against 1,656 entities involved in fraudulent and unfair trade practices resulted in penalties amounting to Rs 342.79 crore. For insider trading violations, 65 entities underwent adjudication proceedings, leading to penalties of Rs 3.04 crore. In instances of takeover-related violations, proceedings were initiated against 51 entities, with penalties totaling Rs 37 lakh imposed. Additionally, Rs 8.45 crore was levied for disclosure violations and Rs 94.63 crore for various other transgressions.

As of the end of the prior financial year, SEBI had a backlog of 1,166 cases pending in courts, of which 1,026 cases had exceeded a two-year duration.