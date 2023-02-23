 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI's consultation paper mulls increasing skin in the game for underwriters

Kaushal Shroff
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

The proposals, if accepted, will call for more 'financial commitment' from them

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is mulling tightening the norms of underwriting and has invited comments from the public vis-a-vis the need for setting up a minimum underwriting threshold as far as 'hard underwriting' is concerned.

The proposals, if accepted, will lead to underwriters having more skin in the game, and will demand more 'financial commitment' from them.

Before we proceed with the contents of the consultation paper, it is necessary to delve into a step-by-step movement of the book-building process.

Book building is the process by which an underwriter (usually an investment bank) discerns the price range at which the shares are to be sold in an Initial Public Offer (IPO).