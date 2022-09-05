SEBI’s circular on Algo trading is a good step, but will impact the industry

It was a move that everyone in the Algorithm (Algo) trading industry was apprehending. Market regulator SEBI had already indicated that it intended to regulate the Algo trading industry, which has grown by leaps and bounds. It has now walked the talk with a circular. Unregulated Algo trading platforms, over the last few years, have attracted high traffic. Their client base has increased exponentially. These platforms, with readymade trading strategies, explained their strategy superficially and posted unaudited historical results on their...