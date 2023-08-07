SEBI's annual report highlights effective collaboration with foreign regulators

SEBI actively collaborates with regulators and organisations across the globe.

The annual report of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) underscores its impressive history of sharing information with foreign regulators.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, SEBI received 71 requests from overseas regulators, seeking assistance. SEBI promptly responded to these requests in accordance with the pertinent Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). Concurrently, SEBI initiated 29 requests to regulatory bodies in various jurisdictions.

Furthermore, SEBI took the initiative to make three unsolicited references to two securities market regulators, while also receiving information through four unsolicited references from two securities market regulators who are members of IOSCO.

According to the annual report, the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including the IOSCO MMoU/EMMoU, that SEBI has engaged in, have proven to be highly effective for facilitating the exchange of information between SEBI and international counterparts, serving the purposes of investigation and regulatory enforcement.

SEBI actively collaborates with regulators and organisations across the globe, enabling the exchange of information on a wide spectrum of crucial topics. Throughout the year, the information exchange covered diverse areas such as cybersecurity, risk-based supervision, disclosure obligations, credit rating agency frameworks, and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in financial services, among others.