App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi yet to receive reply from ICICI Bank on Kochhar issue: Ajay Tyagi

Besides Sebi, various other agencies, including the CBI, are looking into alleged lapses involving Kochhar and her family members with respect to loans extended by the lender to certain entities, including the Videocon group.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi today said the regulator is yet to receive reply from the ICICI Bank on allegations involving its CEO Chanda Kochhar.

Besides Sebi, various other agencies, including the CBI, are looking into alleged lapses involving Kochhar and her family members with respect to loans extended by the lender to certain entities, including the Videocon group.

"We are yet to receive reply from the ICICI Bank," Tyagi said while briefing reporters after Sebi board meeting here.

The cases under scanner include the bank's Rs 3,250 crore loan to Videocon Group in 2012 and the involvement of Kochhar family members in restructuring of the loan.

Kochhar and her family members are facing allegations of quid pro quo and conflict of interest with respect to a loan extended to certain entities.

On Monday, the ICICI Bank announced that Kochhar has decided to go on leave till the completion of an external enquiry into alleged conflict of interest in extending loans to some corporates like Videocon and named Sandeep Bakhshi as the chief operating officer.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 06:16 pm

tags #ICICI Bank #India #Market news #Videcon

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.