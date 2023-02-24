 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SEBI wants to bolt the exit door for REITs/InvITs' sponsors

Kaushal Shroff
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

SEBI contends there is a need to have at least one sponsor throughout the life of the REIT/InvIT given that this particular segment of the market is "in a nascent stage and continuously evolving."

The underlying assets of REITs/InvITs are long-term assets and require active management.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed that a sponsor of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) should hold a certain percentage of the total unit capital in the vehicle "at all points in time".

Adding to the burden of the sponsor(s), the said holding cannot be encumbered or pledged.

Thankfully, the market regulator has proposed that the mandated holding can keep going down with the passage of time. The graded holding of the total capital during different periods has been presented in the accompanying illustration.