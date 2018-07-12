App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi tweaks stress test methodology for commodity derivatives

Clearing corporations carry out stress tests to evaluate risks and possible impact on the settlement guarantee fund in various scenarios for commodity derivatives segment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi has modified the methodology for daily stress testing for commodity derivatives as part of strengthening the risk management system.

Clearing corporations carry out stress tests to evaluate risks and possible impact on the settlement guarantee fund in various scenarios for commodity derivatives segment.

In a circular, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the methodology is being modified in light of the different features and concerns of commodity derivatives markets.

"... it has also been decided to prescribe modified standardised stress testing scenarios and methodology for carrying out daily stress testing for credit risk for commodity derivatives," the circular said.

Further, the regulator has asked clearing corporations to use the modified method for carrying out the daily stress tests within three months.

The stress test pertains to Minimum Required Corpus (MRC) of core Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF).

The regulator has fixed minimum threshold value of MRC for commodity derivatives segment of any stock exchanges at Rs at Rs 10 crore.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 02:57 pm

tags #Market news #SEBI

