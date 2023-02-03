 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi tweaks operational framework on credit rating agencies

Feb 03, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

Sebi on Friday tweaked its operational circular on credit rating agencies (CRAs), asking them to have a detailed policy by March-end in respect of non-submission of crucial information, including quarterly financial numbers, by the issuers.

Also, the detailed policy should contain methodology in respect of assessing the risk of non-availability of information from the issuers, including non-cooperative issuers and the steps to be taken under various scenarios in order to ascertain the status of non-cooperation by the issuer company.

Further, CRAs will have to follow a uniform practice of three consecutive months of non-submission of no-default statement (NDS) as a ground for considering migrating the ratings to INC (issuers not cooperating) and need to tag such ratings within 7 days of three consecutive months of non-submission of NDS.

The CRA in its judgement may migrate a rating to the INC category before the expiry of three consecutive months of non-receipt of NDS.