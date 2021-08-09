MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi tweaks framework for calendar spread margin in commodity futures contracts

At present, the calendar spread margin benefit is applicable for the first three expiries only.

PTI
August 09, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday tweaked the framework pertaining to margin benefits on "calendar spread" position in commodity futures contracts in a bid to increase liquidity in such contracts.

In market parlance, calendar spread is a trading strategy which involves the buying of a derivative of an asset in one month and selling the derivative in another month. It is mostly done in the case of futures contracts in commodity markets.

At present, the calendar spread margin benefit is applicable for the first three expiries only.

Now, the regulator has decided to extend this benefit beyond the first three expiries, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

"In case of calendar spreads or spreads consisting of two contract variants having the same underlying commodity (wherein currently 75 per cent benefit in initial margin is permitted), benefit in initial margin shall be permitted when each individual contract in the spread is from amongst the first six expiring contracts," it added.

Close

The move is expected to increase liquidity in far month contracts, facilitate hedging by value chain participants and reduce cost of trading, Sebi said.

The decision comes after market participants requested for an extension of the benefit beyond the first three expiries.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Commodities #Market news #SEBI
first published: Aug 9, 2021 07:09 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.