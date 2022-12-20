 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi to reduce time taken for registration of FPIs to facilitate ease of doing business

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 09:07 PM IST

The board approved the framework for adoption of cloud services by Sebi Regulated Entities (REs)

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it will reduce the time taken for granting registration to FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors), a move that will facilitate ease of doing business.FPIs, registration, SEBI

Also, the board approved the framework for adoption of cloud services by Sebi Regulated Entities (REs). It would be a principle-based framework containing nine broad principles which must be followed by REs for deploying cloud services.

With regards to foreign investors, Sebi said its approved proposals regarding procedural requirements for on-boarding FPIs in order to further reduce the time taken for granting registration to such investors.

Under the proposal, the regulator would grant registration on the basis of scanned copies of application forms, supporting documents and activation of trading post verification of physical documents, according to a statement issued by the regulator after its board meeting.

Further, Sebi would accept the use of digital signatures by FPIs for execution of registration related documents and allow verification of PAN by Designated Depository Participants (DDPs) through the Common Application Form (CAF) module available on the websites of the depositories.

Also, it would allow submission of unique investor group ID by FPI applicants in lieu of complete details of group constituents.