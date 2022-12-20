 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi to put in place governance norms for REITs, InvITs similar to listed companies

Dec 20, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST

With respect to REITs and InvITs, the provisions such as those related to tenure of auditor, computation of leverage and unclaimed/unpaid distribution will be streamlined by the regulator.

Markets watchdog Sebi on Tuesday said it will put in place governance norms for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) on the lines of listed companies.

These proposals were approved by the board of Sebi during its meeting here on Tuesday.

Sebi has decided to introduce governance norms for REITs and InvITs on the lines of corporate governance norms for listed companies "The corporate governance norms applicable for listed companies to be applicable to REITs and InvITs, irrespective of whether any debt security was issued by them," it said in a release.

However, certain provisions of Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations that are not directly applicable or is already specified for REIT/ InvIT under respective regulations have been carved out.

Kranti Mohan, Partner and Head of REITs and InvITs at legal firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said that while these entities have already implemented these governance requirements, "putting in these regulations would avoid ambiguity and ensure compliance on an ongoing basis".