Sebi to participate in India International Trade Fair at Delhi

Representative image

With an aim to spread financial literacy and investor education, capital markets regulator Sebi will participate in the India International Trade Fair at the national capital beginning Monday.

During the 14-day event, Sebi, market infrastructure institutions and industry associations will be organising activities such as talk shows by market experts, quizzes, skits and muppet visuals at investor awareness shows.

Also, there will be a display of major investor friendly policies and facilities and demo of SCORES, which will inform the investors about the Indian securities market, provide information for various products, spread investor education and caution the public against illegal money mobilisation schemes.

"Sebi is setting up a pavilion, 'Bharat Ka Share Bazaar', at the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF- 2022) from November 14-27 2022 in New Delhi," the regulator said in a statement on Sunday.

The theme of the event for this year is 'Nivesh Ka Amritkal' The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its efforts towards spreading investor education and awareness has conducted over 47,000 workshops all over the country since 2019. These included workshops through webinars as well.

In addition, various investor friendly reforms have been introduced by Sebi to further strengthen investor protection and enhance fairness, transparency and integrity of the securities market.

The regulator has also implemented many initiatives through the use of technology like screen based trading, dematerialisation of securities, rolling settlement, SCORES mechanism, ASBA facility, KRA mechanism and e-KYC.

This apart, Sebi has implemented an investor helpline in 14 languages, an online grievance redressal system — SCORES (SEBI Complaints Redress System), introduction of SCORES app, sending end of day alerts by SMS or emails to investors regarding transactions entered on their behalf, and increasing the number of arbitration centres across multiple towns, among others.

Besides, Sebi initiated the "Investor Charter" and launched "Saa?thi" mobile app which aims to create awareness among the investors about the the regulator's mobile basic concepts of securities market, KYC processes, trading and settlement, mutual funds and recent market developments.

The markets watchdog also launched "Manthan", an ideathon to foster innovation for effective regulation of the market, while lowering the cost of compliance for the market participants.

More recently, Sebi has introduced SMARTs programme for investor education activities, pledge of margin obligations, facilitated ease in investing in IPOs, reforms in mutual funds and space such as introducing riskometer tool to help investors make better decisions about their investments.