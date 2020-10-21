Sebi to increase Investor Protection Fund size, says Chairman Ajay Tyagi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Ajay Tyagi says the capital markets regulator is considering taking multiple steps to assuage investor concerns about the safety of their investments.

He was addressing media on the sidelines of a Financial Market Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday.

The steps include the expansion of the Investor Protection Fund (IPF). Sebi is also working on the proposed T+1 settlement, he said.

IPF woefully inadequate

The Sebi Chairman said that the IPF is woefully inadequate now, and Sebi will work with exchanges to increase the fund size.

The IPF is maintained by exchanges. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has around Rs 750 crore, and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has less than Rs 500 crore of IPF, sources told Moneycontrol.

The IPF is used to refund investors who lose money in the event of default by brokers. Up to Rs 25 lakh are paid to investors under this arrangement.

“Sebi has already set up a sub-committee for changing the mechanism of collecting IPF at the exchange level. Under the new system, SEBI might link the IPF amount with trading volumes. This may see more money being raised on the NSE, which, unlike the BSE, derives 95 percent of its volumes from cash and derivatives trade,” a source said.

At present, exchanges collect money for IPF in two ways – from the 1 percent listing fee they receive from companies on a quarterly basis, and the interest earned on the 1 percent security deposit kept by the issuer companies, or brokers, at the time of offering securities for subscription to the public.

Since the number of companies on the NSE is low, its capacity to collect IPF is weak. This means that even if an investor risks losing money, the IPF may not be enough to compensate him. Thus, there is a demand from investors to link IPF to trading volumes.

The Sebi Chairman said that “early settlement is in everyone’s interest and we are aware about the issues around early settlement”.

For reducing defaults by brokers, Sebi needs to bring down the settlement timeline for equity trading from the current T+2 to T+1 (T is Trading Day).

For this, the regulator has initiated talks with exchanges, clearing corporations, custodians and participants. Sebi had met all stakeholders two weeks earlier on T+1 settlement. All have agreed to the proposal, except Foreign Portfolio Investors.

It feels that it creates unnecessary pressure on FPIs and custodians. FPIs feel that this measure would curtail trading volumes in the cash segment as they would require a longer timeline for settlement. FPIs account for more than 30 percent volumes in the cash market.

Tyagi also responded to suggestions by Uday Kotak, who was also present at the conference.

Kotak, President of CII, suggested there was a need to strengthen the capital adequacy and risk-mitigation measures for brokers. Tyagi said there is a need to look into these regulations.

The Sebi Chairman felt there is need to encourage delivery-based cash market transactions. “We are taking a cautious approach for lifting the measures taken on March 24, when margins on short-selling were increased and limits were set for short-selling.

Tyagi added that the Volatility Index is still trading around 22-23. In December, it was trading around 12-13. So, on Tuesday, we decided to extend the timeline of the measures taken on short-selling till November 29.

The entire global economy is going through a recession phase, said Tyagi. Sebi took some timely decisions on exposures and margins to contain volatility. Now, the Sensex and the Nifty are near all-time highs, and market recovery has been broad-based. Recovery has also been seen in stocks outside the indices as well.

“Participation is equities is currently higher than ever before. We have received FPI inflows worth $11 billion during the current financial year, when other emerging countries have seen an outflow of FPI,” he said.

Almost all IPOs and rights issues have been over-subscribed this financial year, Tyagi said.