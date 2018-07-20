App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 07:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi to auction HBN Dairies' six properties, fixes reserve price at Rs 154 crore

In a notice, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said it has engaged SBI Capital Markets to assist it for sale of the properties of HBN Dairies and its directors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi will auction six properties of HBN Dairies & Allied Ltd next month for a reserve price of Rs 154 crore. The move is a part of Sebi's effort to recover money raised by HBN Dairies through illicit collective investment schemes.

The auction of the company's six properties will take place on August 16 at a reserve price of Rs 154 crore.

The properties to go under the hammer include a shopping mall cum multiplex, hotel and commercial plot in Punjab.

"Sale or auction shall be through online bidding. Bidders can participate in the e-auction from anywhere," the regulator noted.

It further said that the intending bidders should make their own independent enquiries regarding the litigations, attachments, liabilities of the property, in respect of the assets put on auction.

The company had illegally mobilised funds amounting to Rs 1,136 crore from gullible investors through schemes involving purchase of cattle to earn huge returns from sale of ghee.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 09:00 pm

