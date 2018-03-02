SEBI to aggressively pursue ‘synchronised trades’ cases post recent SC ruling

Capital and commodities markets regulator SEBI will pursue violations involving ‘synchronised trades’ with renewed vigour following the recent ruling by the Supreme Court in the regulator’s case against Rakhi Trading, a source told Moneycontrol.

Rakhi Trading had executed synchronized trades in illiquid Nifty options on behalf of its clients, solely for the purpose of tax evasion by creating artificial profits/losses. The Supreme Court ruled that Rakhi Trading was guilty of market manipulation and upheld the adjudication order by SEBI, penalizing it Rs 1.08 crore.

Synchronised trades are pre-planned trades, done with a motive which could either be genuine or dubious. Sometimes the counterparties synchronize trades (the buyer and the seller punch in the order simultaneously) so that the buyer gets the entire lot being offered by the seller. But synchronized trades are also done by entities acting in concert, to create artificial volumes and give the impression of heavy trading in a stock. They are also done to create fake profits and losses.

At present, SEBI has more than 15,000 cases related to synchronised trades in illiquid derivatives contracts as well as illiquid stocks, where the motive appears to have been to generate fake profits/losses to either launder illegal money or evade tax.

In the cases where the amount of profit/loss was more than Rs 5 crore, SEBI passed debarment orders in 2015 against 59 persons and companies in this matter.

SEBI has in the past made it clear that its remit does not go beyond taking action against cases of market manipulation. Last year, the regulator had written to the Income Tax Department that tax evasion cases would have to be dealt with by the I-T.

“SEBI will take care of price manipulation cases only, which they have communicated in the board meeting also. It will be difficult to say how many of the 15,000 cases would be related with price manipulation,” said a source privy to the developments in the matter.

According to sources, SEBI so far has given relief to 68,000 entities suspected of evading taxes/laundering money through transactions in dubious stocks in the cash segment.

Another source said that the regulator was looking to complete a large number of cases as soon as possible, because the regulator could realise a significant amount by way of penalties, while at the same time sending out a clear signal to manipulators.

Penalties, the consent fees levied by SEBI go to the consolidated fund of India. This has been underlined again in the last Budget.