App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 07:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Sebi to act against entities in NSE probe over servers

investigation at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) into whether high-frequency traders were getting unfair access to some network servers at the exchange SEBI to start action against entities and individuals.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Thursday it will initiate action against entities and individuals following an investigation at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) into whether high frequency traders were getting unfair access to some network servers at the exchange.

"We have taken a view what is to be done, and actions are being initiated against various entities which includes institutions and individuals," Ajay Tyagi, SEBI chairman, told a news conference.

SEBI has been investigating allegations that NSE officials had provided high frequency traders unfair access through co-location servers placed at the site of exchange, which could speed up algorithmic trading.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 07:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Market news #NSE #SEBI

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.