Sebi asks AMFI to take action against fake Telegram groups defrauding investors: Report

The capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has urged the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to take action against fake Telegram groups masquerading as existing mutual funds in an attempt to defraud investors, Business Standard reported on December 2.

"Mutual funds shall be vigilant and regularly monitor social media to identify entities or groups which camouflage themselves as registered mutual funds or misuse the names of mutual funds to lure the investors," the report said quoting Sebi's written communication to AMFI.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"Mutual Funds should promptly take appropriate actions including issuing a press release/public notice, filing FIR, etc," the letter added.

Sebi, in the letter also mentioned certain dubious Telegram channels which are assuring buyers that their cash can be doubled in a matter of days. Paytm Doubling Mutual Funds, Paytm Doubling Funds Mutual, Tata Mutual Fund Investment, Close Fund Traders, Unit Tareiders Pvt, Trade Exchange, Bitcoin (Mutual Funds), Tata Mutual Funds Trust, HDFC Mutual Fund Trust Money Doubling are the telegram channels named in Sebi’s communication.

Earlier this year, Sebi cracked down on a stock recommendation scam happening on social media applications - Telegram and Twitter. The regulator imposes ₹2.84 cr fine on 6 persons for giving unsolicited stock tips on Telegram.

According to Sebi’s annual report for 2021-22, the regulator had reviewed the framework for dealing with unsolicited messages. In consultation with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), it issued directions to ensure that investment advise/stock tips via SMS is sent only by Sebi-registered intermediaries through registered telemarketers.

Moneycontrol News

