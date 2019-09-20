Sebi tightens rules for debt mutual fund

Tightening the norms for mutual funds, markets regulator Sebi on Friday made it mandatory for liquid schemes to hold at least 20 per cent in liquid assets like cash and government securities in the wake of recent credit crisis.

The new rule, applicable from April 1 next year, is aimed at improving risk management and ensuring sufficient liquidity, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Besides, Sebi said that an asset management company (AMC) will not be permitted to charge investment management and advisory fees for the parking of funds in short-term deposits of scheduled commercial banks. This norm will be applicable after a month.

Liquid funds will now be required to hold at least 20 per cent in liquid assets such as cash and cash equivalents like treasury bills and repo on government securities, Sebi said.

In case, the exposure in such liquid assets falls below 20 per cent of net assets of the scheme, the AMC will have to ensure compliance with the requirement before making any further investments.

Further, the regulator also barred liquid and overnight schemes from investing in short-term deposits, debt and money market instruments having structured obligations or credit enhancements facilities. However, debt securities with government guarantee will be excluded from such restriction.

This rule "shall be effective for all fresh investments with immediate effect" and existing investments in this regard shall be grandfathered", Sebi said.

"Mutual Fund shall levy exit load on investors who exit the liquid fund within seven days of their investment. The same shall be effective for all fresh investments from 30th day from the date of this circular," Sebi said.

The requirement to levy exit load shall not be applicable to any investments made in liquid funds before the prescribed date.

To ensure uniformity across the industry, industry body AMFI has been advised to prescribe the minimum exit load in a liquid fund on a graded basis in consultation with Sebi.

The cut-off timings for applicability of Net Asset Value (NAV) in respect of purchase of units in liquid and overnight funds will be 1:30 pm instead of existing 2:00 pm.

Following the liquidity crisis among leading NBFCs, which began after payment defaults by some IL&FS group entities in September last year, shadow banks like DHFL, and media powerhouse Zee group among others had defaulted on their debt. Both these companies however entered into standstill agreements with their lenders.

HDFC Asset Management Company had said it would buy back NCDs of DHFL worth Rs 500 crore which it could not redeem on time from its fixed income plan investors. This meant that the shareholders of HDFC AMC would take a hit of Rs 500 crore.