SEBI tightens norms for buybacks through stock exchange route

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 8 released a circular chalking out restrictions on placements of bids, price and volume for a company seeking to buy back its shares through the exchange route.

Earlier in December, the market regulator unveiled a momentous regulation that laid down the blueprint for a gradual phasing out of share buybacks through the exchange route.

At present, a company can exercise the tender offer route and the buyback route to buy its shares listed on the bourses.

As far as buyback from the stock exchange route is concerned, the regulator, in an operational guidance circular, has mandated that no company shall purchase more than 25 percent of the average daily trading volume (in value) of its shares or other specified securities in the 10 trading days preceding the day on which such purchases are made.

Kaushal Shroff