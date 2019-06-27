SEBI tightens disclosure norms for pledged shares

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has tightened the rules for disclosure of pledged shares by promoters.

As per the new directions issued at its board meet on June 27, SEBI said any direct, indirect lien on shares will qualify as encumbered shares.

Promoters of the company will have to furnish reasons if combined encumbrance crosses 20 percent of the company's equity capital.

A company's audit panels will have to be kept informed of any undisclosed encumbrance.

The tighter regulations have come as a fallout of the recent crisis faced by mutual funds’ that had exposure to loan against share (LAS) schemes. Under this, debt mutual funds invested in papers of little-known companies backed by promoter shares.