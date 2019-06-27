App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI tightens disclosure norms for pledged shares

This comes in the wake of the recent spotlight on mutual funds’ exposure to loan against share (LAS) schemes. These involve debt mutual funds investing in papers of little-known companies on the backing of promoter shares.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has tightened the rules for disclosure of pledged shares by promoters.

As per the new directions issued at its board meet on June 27, SEBI said any direct, indirect lien on shares will qualify as encumbered shares.

Promoters of the company will have to furnish reasons if combined encumbrance crosses 20 percent of the company's equity capital.

A company's audit panels will have to be kept informed of any undisclosed encumbrance.

The tighter regulations have come as a fallout of the recent crisis faced by mutual funds’ that had exposure to loan against share (LAS) schemes. Under this, debt mutual funds invested in papers of little-known companies backed by promoter shares.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 05:38 pm

tags #Encumbered shares #Market news #pledged shares #SEBI

