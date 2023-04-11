 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI tells AIFs to offer direct plans, opens route for investment without distribution fee

Apr 11, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

The market regulator has also told Alternative Investment Funds to disclose the distribution fee or placement fee, if any, to the investors at the time of onboarding

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on April 11 directed Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to furnish the facility of direct investment to their investors.

The SEBI circular serves to eliminate any distribution or placement fee as far as any direct plan is concerned. The circular has been released to "provide flexibility to investors for investing in AIFs, bring transparency in expenses and curb mis-selling", the market regulator said.

AIFs typically cater to high networth individuals (HNIs) as they entail an investment of more than Rs 1 crore and above in one go.

