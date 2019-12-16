Sebi taking action quite quickly to address issues: Ajay Tyagi

Amid instances of crises at various entities in the financial sector, Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi on December 16 said such things affect trust of investors but that do not mean everything is wrong, and the regulator is taking steps quite quickly. "Whatever improvement is required, we are doing it quite quickly... whatever is in Sebi's domain," Tyagi said and referred to action taken in the case of crisis at Karvy Stock Broking Ltd.

When asked whether instances such as crisis at DHFL, IL&FS and KSBL have impacted investors' trust, Tyagi said, "definitely such things affect the trust (of investors) but that does not mean everything is bad or everything is wrong".

According to him, whatever was in Sebi's domain, the regulator has done things quite promptly.

"Karvy was in our domain. We did very promptly. We are trying to improve on rating agencies side... and on bond market development," he said.