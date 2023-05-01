 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI fines Angel Broking Rs 10 lakh over regulation violations

Kaushal Shroff
May 01, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

SEBI found that the funds raised by pledging client's securities were used for other than the respective clients' obligation by Angel Broking

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Angel Broking Limited for failing to comply with several operational regulations and circulars in its capacity as a stock broker and a depository participant.

While the penalty might not be large for a listed broker like Angel Broking, the spotlight on the operational failings of the broking firm does raise larger concerns about broking firms and their operational protocols.

The market regulator started proceedings against the stock broker based on the findings of a comprehensive joint inspection which looked at the operations of exchanges and depositories between December 07, 2020, and January 28, 2021. A showcause notice was shot off to Angel Broking in September 2022.