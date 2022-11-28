 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI streamlines approval norms for intermediary control change

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST

The market regulator notified the procedure for seeking prior approval for change in control of stock brokers, depository participants and RTAs.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on November 28 announced the streamlining of the norms to attain approval for the change in control of intermediaries.

The capital markets regulator, in a circular, notified the procedure for seeking prior approval for change in control of stock brokers, depository participants and Registrar and Transfer agents (RTAs).

To streamline the process of providing approval to the proposed change in control, "the intermediary shall make an online application to SEBI for prior approval through the SEBI Intermediary Portal", the circular said.

The online application should be accompanied by a declaration by the intermediary which provides information related to itself, "the acquirers or the persons who shall have the control" and the directors or partners of such acquirers, it added.

The prior approval granted by SEBI shall be "valid for a period of six months from the date of such approval within which the applicant shall file an application for fresh registration pursuant to change in control", the circular further said.

The new rules will come into effect from December 1, 2022.