SEBI streamlines approval norms for intermediary control change

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on November 28 announced the streamlining of the norms to attain approval for the change in control of intermediaries.

The capital markets regulator, in a circular, notified the procedure for seeking prior approval for change in control of stock brokers, depository participants and Registrar and Transfer agents (RTAs).

To streamline the process of providing approval to the proposed change in control, "the intermediary shall make an online application to SEBI for prior approval through the SEBI Intermediary Portal", the circular said.

The online application should be accompanied by a declaration by the intermediary which provides information related to itself, "the acquirers or the persons who shall have the control" and the directors or partners of such acquirers, it added.

The prior approval granted by SEBI shall be "valid for a period of six months from the date of such approval within which the applicant shall file an application for fresh registration pursuant to change in control", the circular further said.

The new rules will come into effect from December 1, 2022.

In cases where the intermediary requires sanction from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its proposed scheme of the arrangement, then the application seeking approval for the scheme "shall be filed with SEBI prior to filing the application with NCLT", it noted.

The validity of such in-principle approval, if granted by SEBI, "shall be three months from the date issuance", within which the relevant application shall be made to NCLT, the regulator further said.