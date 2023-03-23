 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi speeds up action against social media stock tips: Report

Reuters
Mar 23, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

The regulator's action, which follow four earlier orders passed in the past twelve months, aim to signal growing concern that retail investors are being lured into stock market investments by companies and individuals who are not authorised to offer financial advice.

India's market regulator is to take action against at least four companies alleged to have been pushing stock tips via social media without authorisation, documents reviewed by Reuters showed and two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's rules say that only advisers registered with it can offer investment advice.

Action against these entities could range from a complete ban from accessing capital markets to penalties and the refunding of gains made from the wrongful acts, the first source cited above said.