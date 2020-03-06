Sebi softens stance, NSE may get time to sell 37% stake in CAMS

Days after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had directed the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to divest its 37 percent stake in Computer Age Management Systems (CAMS), it seems the bourse will get some respite.

The regulator had pulled up the NSE for acquiring a stake in the company without seeking its permission and had given the bourse a one-year deadline to divest the entire stake in the registrar and transfer agent (RTA). However, it decided to soften its stance as the CAMS had filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) just a month ago, according to an Economic Times report.

Although the process to offload the stake was started without delay, the NSE is finding it difficult to complete it in the stipulated time. So, it sought an extension of the deadline to be able to comply with the order, which the market regulator reportedly agreed to. Sebi has now sought a proposal from the stock exchange, with details of the progress made in selling off the 37 percent stake in CAMs and what they plan to do next.

The report states that the regulator has agreed to soften its stance since the NSE can offload 12.5 percent of its stake through the upcoming CAMS IPO. Moreover, if CAMS floats its IPO, the shares of the bourse will be subject to a year’s lock-in, as per Sebi guidelines.

“Sebi will consider giving any relaxation after analysing the roadmap submitted by the NSE. However, any such relief would be applicable only if the company lists it before the deadline for the divestment,” a senior Sebi official was quoted as saying in the report.

Notably, in a letter dated February 4, the stock market regulator had observed that the NSE did not obtain their permission before buying stakes in CAMS during the Financial Year 2013-2014, which amounted to a violation of rules.