App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 23, 2018 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi slaps Rs 1 cr fine on Rhine and Raavi Credits, 3 directors

In March 2015, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had directed the firm and directors to refund over Rs 36 crore raised from investors along with interest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi today imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Rhine and Raavi Credits and Holdings and its three directors for failing to refund the money raised illegally from investors.

The directors are Rakesh Gupta, Birendra Kaji and Surendra Kumar.

In March 2015, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had directed the firm and directors to refund over Rs 36 crore raised from investors along with interest.

Besides, the entities were also banned from accessing the securities market for at least four years.

A probe by the regulator had found that the company had raised Rs 36.30 by issuing Non-Convertible Redeemable Debentures (NCDs) to more than 700 investors violating various norms.

"... the noticees (the firm and directors) have failed to refund the investors' money and accordingly failed to comply with the directions issued vide Sebi order dated March 27, 2015," the regulator said in a ruling today.

Noting that the refunds have not been made by Rhine and Raavi Credits and Holdings and its directors, Sebi said all the investors' money is in their possession and used by them only.

"Accordingly, noticees have made disproportionate gains by not complying with Sebi order," the regulator said.

As per the order, the entities have to pay the fine of Rs 1 crore within 45 days.

tags #Market news #Raavi credits #Rhine #SEBI

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC