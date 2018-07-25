Sebi, Singapore's MAS discuss amicable resolution of NSE-SGX issue

Markets watchdog Sebi and Singapore's integrated financial regulator MAS have discussed amicable resolution of the NSE and SGX issue, among various issues of cooperation.

The regulators agreed that the collaboration between the authorities would be further strengthened so as to derive benefits for capital markets of both the countries, Sebi said in a statement issued today.

Also, they agreed that National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Singapore Exchange (SGX) would carry out necessary discussions to come up with a solution that is acceptable to both the parties.

Sebi and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday held discussions on "various issues of cooperation, including the amicable resolution of the NSE and SGX issue".

Separately, SGX and NSE announced that they have resumed discussion on a potential collaboration in Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City.

The two exchanges will jointly engage and consult relevant stakeholders on the proposed collaboration.

Since February, the NSE and the SGX have been locked in a tussle after the domestic bourse and others decided to stop licensing their indices to foreign bourses from August this year. Later in April, the SGX announced listing of new Indian equity derivative products from June.

Amid concerns over liquidity migrating overseas, the NSE's index company IISL had moved the Bombay High Court, which restrained the SGX from launching the new products and referred the matter for arbitration.