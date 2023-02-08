 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI seeks stricter norms for related party transactions by companies with high debt

Kaushal Shroff
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

The draft rules relate to listed companies which have listed their non-convertible debt securities and have an outstanding value of listed non-convertible debt securities of Rs 500 crore and above

The regulations mandate that if any specific entity triggers the specified threshold of Rs 500 crore, it shall ensure compliance with corporate governance norms within a period of 6 months.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 8 proposed a strengthened protocol for monitoring related party transactions by High-Value Debt Listed Entity (HVDLEs), which will incorporate objections from debenture holders in select cases.

HVDLEs are listed companies which have listed their non-convertible debt securities and have an outstanding value of listed non-convertible debt securities of Rs 500 crore and above.

SEBI had determined companies that qualify for the HVDLE role as of March 31, 2021. Currently, a total of 138 companies fall under the HVDLE rubric.

