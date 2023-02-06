 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI seeks beneficial ownership details of foreign investors: Report

Reuters
Feb 06, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

SEBI

India's markets regulator has written to various custodian banks asking for details on beneficial owners of offshore funds and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), two sources directly aware of the matter said on Monday.

While not unprecedented, the move comes after a scathing attack by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research on the Adani Group, alleging improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The conglomerate denies all allegations.

However, the report lead to a market rout where seven Adani group companies lost more than $100 billion since Jan. 24.

Foreign investors offloaded Indian equities worth 288.52 billion rupees ($3.51 billion) in January, data showed.