SEBI says no to relaxations on enhanced surveillance for micro and small-cap companies

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has reiterated that the enhance surveillance framework that was recently put in place for micro and small-cap stocks with a market cap of less than Rs 500 crore will not be relaxed.

SEBI's whole-time member, Ananta Barua, said in a recent press conference that the market regulator will continue to monitor micro-small stocks with strong price movement and thin volumes in order to prevent stock manipulation and protect investors.

This statement from the SEBI member comes after the regulator body received feedback from market participants blaming the scheme of being too harsh for micro-small stocks. "Given the scheme of things and our primary responsibility is investor protection, I think this scheme should remain," Barua said.

Leading stock exchanges, NSE and BSE along with the markets regulator had come up with an enhanced surveillance mechanism for micro and small-cap companies that have a market cap of less than Rs 500 crore in an attempt to curb volatility in those counters. This Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) has been into effect from June 5.

The new measure is put into effect in two stages with the criteria used to shortlist securities under the ESM framework consisting of two factors: high-low price variation and close-to-close price variation.

In stage one, also known as ESM-I, the price variations over a period of three to six months are taken into account for shortlisting companies. In stage two, or ESM-II, companies that have already qualified for stage one are considered, along with those that exhibit significant price variations over five consecutive trading days or over a span of one month.

Additionally, securities of public sector enterprises, public sector banks, and securities that have derivative products available are excluded from the shortlisting process under the ESM framework.

Several market participants are also of the view that the scheme seems unfair for small and micro-cap companies as it may restrict their total number of trading days.