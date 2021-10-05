Sebi revises financial info filing formats for entities having listed non-convertible securities

Markets regulator Sebi on October 5 came out with revised formats for filing financial information by entities that have listed their non-convertible securities on stock exchanges. In September, the regulator had notified corporate governance rules for listed entities that have listed their debt securities.

It had mandated that such entities should disclose financial results on a quarterly basis, including assets and liabilities, and cash flows. Now, Sebi has come out with formats for reporting financial information and limited review report.

Banking and insurance companies should disclose financial information as per the formats prescribed by their regulators, according to a circular. Sebi has also asked the entities to disclose reasons for delay or non-disclosure of financial results to the stock exchanges within one working day of the due date of submission of the financial results.

If the entities decide to delay the results prior to the due date, they have to disclose detailed reasons for such delays to the stock exchanges within one working day of taking the decision. The regulator has provided a format for disclosure of standalone financial results on a quarterly basis and standalone and consolidated financial results on an annual basis.

Besides, a format for statement of assets and liabilities on a half-yearly basis has been given and the same should contain the items mentioned in the format of the balance sheet as given under the companies law. Providing the format for statement of cash flows on a half-yearly basis, Sebi said the same should be prepared under the indirect method in accordance with the relevant accounting standards.