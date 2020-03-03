App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI revises compensation, penalty norms under regaining of matched book rule

The revised norms call for voluntary tear-up at last mark-to-market price along with compensation equal to 10 per cent of last mark-to-market price and penalty equal to 1 per cent of last mark-to-market price.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday revised norms of compensation and penalty applicable on termination of contracts under the regaining matched book regulations for commodity derivatives segment. The regulator in September 2016 had come out with risk-mitigating tools, christened as regaining matched book rule, for the commodity market.

A Sebi circular on Tuesday said that the norms related to compensation and penalty applicable on tear-up of positions have been revised following feedback from Clearing Corporations and stakeholders.

The revised norms call for voluntary tear-up at last mark-to-market price along with compensation equal to 10 per cent of last mark-to-market price and penalty equal to 1 per cent of last mark-to-market price.

Close

Similarly, partial tear-up (pro-rata against members/clients having opposite positions) would be at last mark-to-market price along with compensation equal to 8 per cent of last mark-to-market price and penalty equal to 1 per cent of last mark-to-market price (to be credited to SGF).

related news

Earlier conditions were voluntary tear-up at last mark-to-market price along with compensation (percentage of last mark-to-market price equal to twice the daily price limit) and penalty (5%, to be credited to SGF); Partial tear-up (pro-rata against members/clients having opposite positions) at last markto-market price along with compensation (%age of last mark-to-market price equal to thrice the daily price limit) and penalty (5%, to be credited to SGF).

The circular mentioned that other provisions with regard to regaining of the matched book prescribed by Sebi in September 2016, will continue to prevail.

"Based on the experience gained with regard to the implementation of these norms and the feedback from Clearing Corporations (CCs) and other stakeholders, it has been decided to revise the alternatives ...in terms of compensation and penalty applicable on tear-up of positions," the circular stated.

For timely and error free execution, CCs have been asked to have an automated system to implement all such tools, it added.

"CCs shall put in place such system, and also conduct testing of the same, within six months from the date of issuance of this circular," the regulator said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.