Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi revamps panel on alternative investment

The regulator had constituted the committee in March 2015 with the mandate to prepare a new regulatory framework for alternative investments.

Market regulator Sebi has reorganised the committee that advises it on matters pertaining to further development of the alternative investment and startup ecosystem in the country. The Alternative Investment Policy Advisory Committee is chaired by Infosys Founder N R Narayana Murthy, as per the latest update with the markets watchdog.

So far, the panel has submitted three reports to Sebi. It had submitted its first, second and third set of recommendations in January 2016, November 2016 and January 2018, respectively.

Besides Murthy, the expert panel consists of 22 members, including top executives of private equity firms, venture capital firms, government representatives and officials of Sebi and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Members of the committee include The Carlyle Group India MD Devinjit Singh; TVS Capital Funds Chairman and MD Gopal Srinivasan; Kedaara Capital Advisors LLP Managing Partner Manish Kejriwal; and Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (IVCA) President Rajat Tandon.

Other members of the panel are: Gaja Capital Managing Partner Gopal Jain; Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies CEO Andrew Holland and Small Industries Development Bank of India Deputy Managing Director Ajay Kumar Kapur.

The committee is mandated to advise Sebi on issues related to the further development of the alternative investment and startup ecosystem in India.

In addition, the panel advises the regulator on any hurdles that might hinder the development of the alternative investment industry under its purview.

Further, the committee will suggest Sebi on issues which need to be taken up with other regulators for development of the alternative investment industry.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 02:56 pm

tags #India #Market news #SEBI

