Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI returns CDSL application seeking nod for MD candidate: Sources

The board of Central Depositaries and Securities Limited (CDSL), the depository arm of BSE, has selected Nehal Vohra as its MD candidate.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has returned the application of CDSL seeking approval for its managing director, asking the depository to suggest two names, both with shareholder approval.

"SEBI has a procedure [while approving MD proposals] for intermediaries. Companies need to take shareholder approval before sending a name. This becomes especially important when the intermediary is listed."

Close

CDSL listed on the NSE in 2017.

The MD post at the company has been lying vacant since PS Reddy joined MCX as managing director.

Vohra is currently the chief regulatory officer of BSE, which owns 26 percent stake in CDSL. Vohra has also worked in SEBI, an experience that also lends him a regulatory background.

CDSL's NSE rival, NSDL, may also have a top-appointment decision to make as the tenure of its MD GV Nageswara Rao will soon come to an end. The company, however, may seek to reappoint Rao.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 01:42 pm

