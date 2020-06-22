App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI reports 13% income growth at Rs 963 crore in 2018-19

As per the annual accounts of Sebi, the total expenditure of the regulator also rose to Rs 492.34 crore for the year ended March 31, 2019, from Rs 414.46 crore in the previous fiscal.

PTI

Capital markets regulator Sebi has posted a 13 percent increase in its total income to over Rs 963 crore in 2018-19, mainly due to rise in earnings from fees and subscription income.

As per the annual accounts of Sebi, the total expenditure of the regulator also rose to Rs 492.34 crore for the year ended March 31, 2019, from Rs 414.46 crore in the previous fiscal.

The other administrative expenses increased from Rs 121 crore to Rs 131 crore, the establishment expenses climbed from Rs 244 crore to Rs 293 crore.

Close

The regulator's fee income surged to Rs 750 crore from Rs 624 crore and other income rose to 17 crore from nearly Rs 10 crore. Earning from investments, however, dropped to Rs 180 crore from Rs 207 crore.

related news

Overall, the market watchdog's total income increased to Rs 963.59 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 854.78 crore in the preceding fiscal, indicating a growth of 13 per cent.

The fee income included earnings from annual fees or subscription, listing fees contribution from stock exchanges, income from registration, renewal and application.

Formed by the government in 1988, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) was given statutory powers after passage of the Sebi Act in 1992 after the Harshad Mehta scam hit the Indian markets.

As per its preamble, Sebi is mandated to protect the interests of investors in securities as well as promote and regulate the securities markets.

It regulates business in stock exchanges and other securities markets, registers and regulates various market intermediaries, including brokers, merchant bankers, registrars, portfolio managers and investment advisers, as well as foreign portfolio investors, credit rating agencies, mutual funds and venture capital funds.

Besides, Sebi is mandated to check fraudulent and unfair trade practices, insider trading and other manipulative activities.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

No adverse financial impact due to coronavirus pandemic: Hindustan Motors

No adverse financial impact due to coronavirus pandemic: Hindustan Motors

Government issues advisory on potential phishing attacks against public under COVID-19 pretext

Government issues advisory on potential phishing attacks against public under COVID-19 pretext

Ecommerce sales volumes return to pre-COVID levels even as consumers avoid large purchases: Report

Ecommerce sales volumes return to pre-COVID levels even as consumers avoid large purchases: Report

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.