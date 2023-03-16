 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi renews recognition to AMC Repo Clearing for one year

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 01:51 PM IST

The regulator has granted renewal of recognition for one year commencing on January 17, 2023 and ending on January 16, 2024, according to a notification uploaded on Sebi's website on Thursday.

Markets regulator Sebi has renewed recognition to AMC Repo Clearing Ltd as a clearing corporation for one year for the purpose of clearing and settling transactions in repo and reverse repo in the debt securities.

Under the rules, AMC Repo Clearing Ltd will not undertake any activity except that of clearing and settling of transactions in repo and reverse repo in the debt securities that are dealt with or traded on a recognised stock exchange.

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) granted recognition to such clearing corporations in January last year.