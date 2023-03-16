Sebi renews recognition to AMC Repo Clearing for one year

Markets regulator Sebi has renewed recognition to AMC Repo Clearing Ltd as a clearing corporation for one year for the purpose of clearing and settling transactions in repo and reverse repo in the debt securities.

The regulator has granted renewal of recognition for one year commencing on January 17, 2023 and ending on January 16, 2024, according to a notification uploaded on Sebi's website on Thursday.

Under the rules, AMC Repo Clearing Ltd will not undertake any activity except that of clearing and settling of transactions in repo and reverse repo in the debt securities that are dealt with or traded on a recognised stock exchange.

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) granted recognition to such clearing corporations in January last year.

In October 2020, the regulator allowed setting up of a Limited Purpose Clearing Corporation (LPCC) for clearing and settlement of repo transactions in debt securities. Subsequently, in February 2021, the regulator issued guidelines wherein asset management companies (AMCs) were required to contribute Rs 150 crore as share capital for setting up of LPCC by mutual funds. The decision to allow the mutual fund industry to set up LPCC was aimed at helping fund houses in tackling redemption pressure and settle transactions in corporate bond market.

PTI