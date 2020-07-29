App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI relaxes time till September 15 for filing June quarter results

The move comes after SEBI received requests for extension of time for submission of financial results for the quarter or half year ended June 30, due to the shortened time gap between the extended deadline for filing financial results for the period ended March 31 and the quarter or half year ended June 30.

Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday gave relaxation of one month till September 15 to listed companies for submitting their June quarter results amid coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes after SEBI received requests for extension of time for submission of financial results for the quarter or half year ended June 30, due to the shortened time gap between the extended deadline for filing financial results for the period ended March 31 and the quarter or half year ended June 30.

"After consideration, it has been decided to extend the timeline for submission of financial results...for the quarter or half year or financial year ended June 30,  2020, to September 15, 2020," SEBI said in a circular.

Listed entities were required to submit the financial results for the quarter or half year ended June 30, 2020 on or before August 14, 2020.

Normally, listed companies are required to file their annual results within 60 days from the end of a financial year, while in the case of quarterly results, firms are required to file it within 45 days from the end of a quarter.

In June, SEBI had given another month extension till July 31 to listed companies for submitting their fourth-quarter as well as annual results. Earlier, the deadline to submit the financial results was June 30.

The circular will come into force with immediate effect, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 05:35 pm

