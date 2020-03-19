SEBI relaxes result announcement norm amid coronavirus turmoil

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 19 allowed listed companies to defer the disclosure of Q4 and annual earnings by 45 days to June 30.

The move by the market regulator comes amid the fast-spreading novel coronavirus which has led to the shutdown of business establishments across the world.

Like its global peers, India is also seeing a steady rise in cases. So far, it has reported three deaths and 166 confirmed cases.

Apart from extending the date for filing results, SEBI also provided relaxation of 1 month on half-yearly compliance certificate on share transfer; relaxation of 3 weeks on the quarterly statement of investor complaints; relaxation of one month in filing quarterly corporate governance report; relaxation of 3 weeks in releasing quarterly shareholding pattern.