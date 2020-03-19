App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI relaxes result announcement norm amid coronavirus turmoil

The move by the market regulator comes amid the fast-spreading novel coronavirus which has led to the shutdown of business establishments across the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 19 allowed listed companies to defer the disclosure of Q4 and annual earnings by 45 days to June 30.

The move by the market regulator comes amid the fast-spreading novel coronavirus which has led to the shutdown of business establishments across the world.

Like its global peers, India is also seeing a steady rise in cases. So far, it has reported three deaths and 166 confirmed cases.

Close
Apart from extending the date for filing results, SEBI also provided relaxation of 1 month on half-yearly compliance certificate on share transfer; relaxation of 3 weeks on the quarterly statement of investor complaints; relaxation of one month in filing quarterly corporate governance report; relaxation of 3 weeks in releasing quarterly shareholding pattern.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #Business #markets #SEBI

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.