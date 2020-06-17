App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sebi relaxes preferential allotment norms for fund raising amid COVID outbreak

The market regulator relaxed preferential allotment norms for promoters till March 2021.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on June 17 relaxed the preferential allotment norms which can help the companies to raise funds faster from promoters.

The move comes at a time when a lot of companies are in need of funds to start operations following the countrywide lockdown that last for over two months.







The Sebi has allowed promoters to increase their stake in the company by up to 10 percent through preferential allotment, against the limit of 5 percent earlier. The market regulator relaxed preferential allotment norms for promoters till March 2021.









"SEBI has now permitted promoters to acquire a further stake in listed companies through preferential allotment of up to 10 percent (as against 5 percent) during FY 2020-21 without triggering open offer. Further, the cooling-off period between two QIPs have been reduced to two weeks as against six months. These measures along with relaxation regarding rights issues permitted earlier are aimed at increasing liquidity for Indian companies," Nitesh Mehta, Partner / Transaction Tax, Tax & Regulatory Services, BDO India told Moneycontrol.

Close
"At the same time, relaxation from takeover code could be a good opportunity for promoters who are looking at increasing their stake at attractive valuations, given the current market sentiments," he said.







"Sebi's relaxations are a welcome move, Relaxing preferential allotments norms will help promoters have more strategic investors on board. With most companies operating at skeletal staff counts, removing timeline restrictions and voluntary open offer Norms should help as well," said Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder & CIO, Zerodha & True Beacon.









A preferential issue is a type of issue where shares or convertible securities are allotted by listed companies to a select group of people under Section 81 of the Companies Act, 1956. This is neither a rights issue nor a public issue. It is also considered a faster way for companies to raise equity capital.

related news

The Sebi also relaxed voluntary open offer norms and removed timeline restriction and restriction on voluntary open offer if shares purchased within 52 weeks.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 02:12 pm

tags #Market news

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Do you share a car while commuting to office? Follow these rules

Do you share a car while commuting to office? Follow these rules

Coronavirus pandemic | India will continue HCQ treatment for mild COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus pandemic | India will continue HCQ treatment for mild COVID-19 cases

23 state RERA authorities extend registration of projects by 6-9 months

23 state RERA authorities extend registration of projects by 6-9 months

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.