Sebi rejigs risk management review committee

Capital markets regulator SEBI has restructured its committee, which reviews the risk management framework for the cash and derivatives, including commodity derivatives.

The 14-member committee will be headed by IIM Ahmedabad Professor JR Varma, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

Apart from Varma, the members of the committee include Sebi officials, managing directors of NSE Clearing, Indian Clearing Corporation, Metropolitan Clearing Corporation of India, Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation, National Commodity Clearing, Clearing Corporation of India and the president of Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI). Other members of the committee are — Sriram Krishnan, Managing Director, Head of Securities Services at Deutsche Bank, Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, Kuryan G Stephanos, Vice President – Finance and MIS at ITC Ltd and Gopalarethinam, Head Commercial and Bullion Management of Titan Company Ltd.

The committee has been entrusted with the task of recommending changes if required in the margin system, consider and suggest measures in reducing transmission of risk from other segments and review the investor protection measure in the stock exchanges related to risk management. Also, it will be responsible for recommend changes if required in the regulatory framework related to risk management for the cash and derivatives segment.