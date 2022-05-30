English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Sebi rejigs risk management review committee

    The risk management framework for cash and derivatives, including commodity derivatives, has been overhauled by the capital markets regulator Sebi.

    PTI
    May 30, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Capital markets regulator SEBI has restructured its committee, which reviews the risk management framework for the cash and derivatives, including commodity derivatives.

    The 14-member committee will be headed by IIM Ahmedabad Professor JR Varma, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

    Apart from Varma, the members of the committee include Sebi officials, managing directors of NSE Clearing, Indian Clearing Corporation, Metropolitan Clearing Corporation of India, Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation, National Commodity Clearing, Clearing Corporation of India and the president of Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI). Other members of the committee are — Sriram Krishnan, Managing Director, Head of Securities Services at Deutsche Bank, Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, Kuryan G Stephanos, Vice President – Finance and MIS at ITC Ltd and Gopalarethinam, Head Commercial and Bullion Management of Titan Company Ltd.

    The committee has been entrusted with the task of recommending changes if required in the margin system, consider and suggest measures in reducing transmission of risk from other segments and review the investor protection measure in the stock exchanges related to risk management. Also, it will be responsible for recommend changes if required in the regulatory framework related to risk management for the cash and derivatives segment.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #India #markets #risk management #SEBI #stock market
    first published: May 30, 2022 05:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.